Crime Report: Car Hits Minor on Bicycle in Another Hit & Run

A child riding a bike was hit at the intersection of James Court and S. Virginia Ave. by a car that did not stop last Monday in one of the latest incidents of a hit and run in the City, it was reported in the crime report this week. It was one of three hit and runs in this week’s report.

In other crime, a 44-year-old man was arrested for assault and batter on W. Annandale Rd., a copper drain pipe was cut and stolen from Mary Riley Styles and a box truck was stolen from W. Jefferson St.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: May 14 – 20, 2018

Drunk in Public, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill), May 14, 1:15 AM, a male, 21, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Vandalism to Business, 1069 W Broad St (UPS Store), May 14, 1:30 PM, internet and phone connection wire to the business was cut.

Assault-Domestic, 100 blk W Annandale Rd, May 14, 4:01 PM, a male, 44, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for Assault and Batter.

Driving Under the Influence, 700 blk S Washington St, May 15, 2:29 AM, a male, 24, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, James Court/S Virginia Ave, May 14, 8:35 PM, juvenile bicyclist was struck by a white car which failed to stop.

Larceny from Building, 120 N Virginia Ave (Mary Riley Styles Library), May 14, 6 PM, workers discovered that copper drain pipe had been cut and removed.

Narcotics Violation, 300 W Broad St (Stratford Motel), May 15, 11:05 AM, a female, 26, of Reston, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, May 15, 8:50 PM, a vehicle stopped at a traffic signal was struck by a white, older model 4-door sedan which left the area.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 114 W Jefferson St (Smoot Landscapes), between 5:15 PM, May 16 and 7:44 AM, May 17, unknown suspect(s) stole a white, Ford E350 box truck which was parked on the street.

Hit and Run, 1100 blk Hillwood Ave, May 17, 2:18 PM, a vehicle turning left onto Hillwood Ave was struck by a black sedan which left the scene.

Trespass, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 18, 6:30 AM, a male, 50, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Narcotics Violation, 900 N Tuckahoe St, May 18, 3:40 PM, a male, 24, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Smoking Violation, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16(Le Mirage), May 19, 12:17 AM, a male, 43, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Trespass, 6763 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 19, 8:19 AM, a male, 50, of no fixed address, was issued a summons for Trespass.

Drug and Liquor Law Violations, 200 blk S Virginia Ave, May 19, 10:49 PM, a male, 18, of the City of Falls Church, was issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana and Underage Possession of Alcohol.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk S Maple Ave, May 20, 11:07 PM, a male, 60, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

