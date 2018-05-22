Founder’s Row Developer Announces Lease Signed With Studio Movie Grill

The Mill Creek developers of the 4.3-acre Founder’s Row project on the northeast side of the W. Broad and N. West intersection of Falls Church announced to a joint session of the F.C. City Council and Planning Commission Monday night that a unique theater-dining operation, Studio Movie Grill, has signed a lease to bring eight screens and 815 seats to the site.

The company, which has 30 locations across the U.S., will operate a full-service kitchen and 90 seat restaurant on the ground floor of the movie complex, which will show a range of first-run and independent films, Shaun Colville or Mill Creek announced Monday.

Last week, it was announced that a lease for a 9,500-square foot restaurant and brewery, City Works, has also signed a lease to locate in the project. Mill Creek is currently seeking a special exception from the City to build over 70 age-restricted (ages 55 and up) apartments at the site in place of an originally-planned hotel. That will come for a preliminary vote by the Council June 12 and a final vote in mid-August. Mill Creek has said it wants to begin construction on the site by September, and says it has made a deal with the 7-Eleven on the site that has the convenience store departing by Sept. 30.

But the news of the Studio Movie Grill, which Colville said is a step up from the Angelika theaters in Merrifield’s Mosaic District, carried the day Monday.

From the chain’s website is the following:

“A trip to SMG [Studio Movie Grill] is unlike any other entertainment experience. Whether you come early or stay late, we’ll set the mood for a great night to socialize and connect. We’ve created an immersive movie-going experience with custom luxury recliners paired with laser projection, studio extreme large format auditoriums, and Q-SYS sound systems so you can enjoy this season’s biggest blockbuster, take in a family feature, or host a private event. Service buttons are placed at every seat, so your server instantly knows when you need to place your order or need assistance, and we’ll deliver your order directly to your seat anytime during the show.

“SMG combines first-run movies, alternate and family programming, with in-theater dining from an extensive American Grill menu and full-service bar. At the push of a button, place your order with an SMG team member directly from your seat and have your food and beverages delivered before and during the show.

“Enjoying SMG is easy. Here are some helpful tips on how to SMG: Purchase tickets online or at the theater. We encourage guests to arrive 15-20 minutes prior to show time. If seating hasn’t begun for your movie, please enjoy a cocktail or non-alcoholic beverage from our lobby bar until seating is announced. Once seated, service is available by pushing your Service Button, conveniently located at every seat, table or counter. Our team is trained to deliver your order to your seat without compromising your viewing experience or interrupting other guests. You can order from our menu as often as you like throughout the movie. Towards the end of the movie, we will drop your check for payment. Enjoy your show!

“SMG offers different ticket types for all of our locations. Children tickets are ages 2 – 12 years old. Adult tickets are ages 13 – 64 years old. Senior tickets are ages 65+ years old. SMG offers discount ticket types to military personnel and to students above the age of 13 who have valid military/school IDs. For a limited time, SMG is offering discount tickets on Tuesday. Tuesday ticket prices are $5 for all movies all day long except 3D movies which are $8. SMG For more information regarding ticket types, please visit our ticket prices and policy page.”

