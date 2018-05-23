Apple Announces It’s Seeking 4 Million SF in Region

Less publicized than Amazon’s search for a second national campus headquarters that includes as finalists the Washington, D.C. region and Northern Virginia, seeking eight million square feet with the promise of 50,000 new jobs, the mega-company Apple is also in search of a site for a second headquarters, it was announced last week, and is specifically looking at Northern Virginia. It is seeking four million square feet of office space and promises to create 20,000 jobs.

According to reports, Apple CEO Tim Cook has already made two visits to the region to consider location options, including Scotts Run, Rosslyn and Crystal City.

