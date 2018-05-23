Plans for Virginia’s Tallest Building Unveiled in Tysons

Clemente Development of Vienna, Virginia, has submitted a plan with Fairfax County officials to construct a 2.8 million square foot mixed use tower of 48 stories at a 615-foot height, which would make it the tallest in the state. The project on seven acres would have 840,000 square feet of condos, 412,000 square feet of hotel, and 44,000 square feet of retail, including an open-air shopping plaza. It would be 60 feet taller than the Washington Monument, and 145 feet higher than the Capital One headquarters now under construction in Tysons and 228 feet higher than the JGB building now under construction in Rosslyn.

The Clemente plan would also include two smaller buildings with ground floor retail, two residential buildings with retail, and an urban park.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments