City of F.C. Concert Band Will Perform at Parade

The City of Falls Church Concert Band will be performing at the City of Falls Church Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 28, in front of the Falls Church Community Center. The band will also play at 12:30 p.m. that day in front of the reviewing stand at the intersection of Park Ave. and Little Falls St., before the start of the Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. Admission is free to both events. For more information, contact Laura Berol at lauramberol@gmail.com or 571-488-0107.

