Extended Day Care Program Open for Registration

From the Monday after school is out until just before school reopens, the Falls Church City Public Schools Extended Day Care Program (EDCP) has parents and families covered for summer activities while parents are away at work. The programs include a weekly trip to the pool and a wide variety of field trips including the National Aquarium, Port Discovery, Imagination Stage, Medieval Times and many more. Register only for the weeks you need. There are two options: One for families currently enrolled in EDCP and one for new to EDCP families. For information on how to sign up, call FCCPS’ administrative office at 703-248-5600.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments