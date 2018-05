GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S annual fire drill breakfast set out to honor teachers who are both retiring or moving on to new opportunities. Bridget Dean-Pratt (left) and Eleanor Hawkesworth (second from left) are hanging up their chalk for good and retiring, while Beth Bird (center), Darcy Hood (second from right) and Amanda Newcomb (nee Crider) are taking up jobs outside of the City school system.

