Girl Scout Troop Presents on Geothermal Energy Today

Junior Girl Scout Troop 4825 (4th/5th graders) have studied engineering all year long. After studying about building and sustainable development, they are making a small educational display about the positives of geothermal heating/cooling and presenting it to Mary Riley Styles Library on May 24 from 4:45 – 5 p.m.

Geothermal energy is where the ground absorbs nearly half of the solar energy our planet receives. Geothermal heating and cooling systems take advantage of the stable temperature underground using a piping system. Geothermal heating and cooling systems are 400-600 percent efficient and can cut heating, cooling and hot water costs by up to 80 percent.

The Troop has been studying geothermal energy and will make a small table model to show the positives of using this heating/cooling system. Pictures are allowed at this event.

