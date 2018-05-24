Little Feet Meet at Mason HS on May 30

Falls Church City Public School’s Little Feet Meet is just over a week away. On Wednesday morning, May 30, students, parents and residents are encouraged to come out and support the participants. The Special Olympics competition will be held at the Mustang stadium behind George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). The Mason choir will open the event, Thomas Jefferson Elementary’s assistant principal Robert Carey will be the event’s DJ and there will also be a photo booth, a concession stand as well as an athletics spectacle and enthusiasm by participants and volunteers. Sign up at the Little Feet Meet’s signupgenius.com page.

