Quarterly Book Sale at Tysons-Pimmit Library

Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) will be holding its quarterly book sale with a large selection of books and media for all ages and interests next weekend, June 1 – 3. On June 1, the book sale will run from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; on June 2, it will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 3 it will run from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

On the final day of the quarterly book sale, all books and media will be half price and there is a special offer that allows customers to fill up a bag full of books for $10 per bag.

For more information, call 703-790-4031, 703-338-3307 or contact tysonslibraryfriends@gmail.com.

