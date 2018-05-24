Republican Senate Primary Set for June 12

The League of Women Voters of Falls Church reminds voters that the polls will be open on Tuesday, June 12 for the Republican primary to determine that party’s candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Virginia this year.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. on that date. In addition, persons can complete an absentee ballot in person at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections, which is temporarily located at 400 North Washington St., Third Floor, in Falls Church. The office will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday June 9. All voters must present a valid photo ID when they vote. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5.

The League of Women Voters’ comprehensive election website, vote411.org, includes information about the primary candidates on the ballot.

Although the deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed, residents can still register to vote in the next general election, which will be held on Nov. 6.

For more information on the Falls Church League, go to lwvfallschurch.org.

