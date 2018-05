RIDING IN blue and yellow wood cars built by Pack 657 Leaders, over 35 scouts from the Webelos, Bear and Wolf ranks came to race at the 23rd annual Cub Scout Pack Cubmobile races on Sunday. Big thanks go out to the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department EMT’s, the Public Works Department, Don Beyer Volvo and, of course, parents, for helping make the event safe and possible.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments