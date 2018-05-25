F.C.’s Chang Snags Two More Titles in Grappling Competitions

A RISING STAR ON THE MAT, Falls Church’s Felix Chang again proved his mettle and moxie by winning the youth grappling championships in the Gi and Nogi divisions this past Saturday at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey. This is Chang’s first time winning the Pan-Am championships. He has previously won national and world submission grappling tournaments and 14 national wrestling tournaments. In 2017, Chang became the first athlete to win national championships in both submission grappling and wrestling.

