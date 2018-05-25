Here’s the Lineup for the 2018 Falls Church Memorial Day Parade
Kicking off at 2 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the intersection of N. West St. and Park Ave. and running through the intersection of Park Ave. and Little Falls St., the 2018 edition of the Falls Church City Memorial Day Parade will feature more than 60 entries this year.
Here’s the complete lineup:
1. 1. American Legion Post #130
1a. Boy Scout Troop 349
2. Sheriff’s Office
3. City of Falls Church Police Department Honor Guard
4. Grand Marshal Midge Wang
5. Falls Church City Council
6. Falls Church City Public Schools/ School Board
7. Memorial Day King & Queen
8. Greater Falls Church Veterans Council
9. VFW Post 9274
10. Operation Earthwatch
11. Marshall Marching Statesmen
12. Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department
13. Daughters of the American Revolution
14. We Support the Girls
15. Rolling Readers Precision Book Truck Drill Team
16. McGrath Academy of Irish Dance
17. Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department
18. Fairfax VA Chapter Harley Owners Group
19. Alma Boliviana
20. Cub Scout Pack 681
21. Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Safety Patrols
22. League of Women Voters
23. Arlington City Fire Department
24. Falls Church Kiwanis Little League
25. Golden Goddess
26. The Washington Scottish Pipe Band
27. South Lakes High School Army ROTC
28. Falls Church Youth Lacrosse
29. Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority
29a. Tinner Hill Blues Festival
30. Jay Melton
31. Concerned Citizens Against Gun Violence
32. Centro Cultural Bolivia
33. Bikenetic
34. Girl Scout Unit 14-50
35. Growing Smiles of Northern Virginia
36. 1956 Pontiac Chieftain
37. John F. Nicoll Pipes & Drums
38. American Lube Service Center
39. Blue Nectar Yoga
40. Falls Church City Democratic Committee
41. Marcus Simon for Delegate
42. Baroody Camps
43. Tinkus Kay’Sur USA
44. Goldfish Swim School
45. Rotary Club of Falls Church
45a. Rotary Club of Baileys Crossroads
46. Dave and Melanie Elliott’s 1947 Dodge Club Coupe
47. Batala Washington
48. Kena Shrine Temple
49. City of Falls Church Public Works Operations Division
50. Falls Church News-Press
51. Cub Scout Pack 657
52. Robert Stilling & Family
53. Fraternidad Embajadores del Folklore
54. Kess Hair & Skincare
55. Just Clowning Around
56. Maha Yoga
57. Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America
58. Fraternidad Waca Wacas Tolata
59. Enshin Karate/KZMMA
60. Virginia International University
61. Falun Dafa
62. The Kensington Falls Church
63. Tinkus Tiataco USA