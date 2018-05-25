Here’s the Lineup for the 2018 Falls Church Memorial Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m. Monday, May 28, at the intersection of N. West St. and Park Ave. and running through the intersection of Park Ave. and Little Falls St., the 2018 edition of the Falls Church City Memorial Day Parade will feature more than 60 entries this year.

Here’s the complete lineup:

1. 1. American Legion Post #130

1a. Boy Scout Troop 349

2. Sheriff’s Office

3. City of Falls Church Police Department Honor Guard

4. Grand Marshal Midge Wang

5. Falls Church City Council

6. Falls Church City Public Schools/ School Board

7. Memorial Day King & Queen

8. Greater Falls Church Veterans Council

9. VFW Post 9274

10. Operation Earthwatch

11. Marshall Marching Statesmen

12. Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department

13. Daughters of the American Revolution

14. We Support the Girls

15. Rolling Readers Precision Book Truck Drill Team

16. McGrath Academy of Irish Dance

17. Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department

18. Fairfax VA Chapter Harley Owners Group

19. Alma Boliviana

20. Cub Scout Pack 681

21. Thomas Jefferson Elementary School Safety Patrols

22. League of Women Voters

23. Arlington City Fire Department

24. Falls Church Kiwanis Little League

25. Golden Goddess

26. The Washington Scottish Pipe Band

27. South Lakes High School Army ROTC

28. Falls Church Youth Lacrosse

29. Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority

29a. Tinner Hill Blues Festival

30. Jay Melton

31. Concerned Citizens Against Gun Violence

32. Centro Cultural Bolivia

33. Bikenetic

34. Girl Scout Unit 14-50

35. Growing Smiles of Northern Virginia

36. 1956 Pontiac Chieftain

37. John F. Nicoll Pipes & Drums

38. American Lube Service Center

39. Blue Nectar Yoga

40. Falls Church City Democratic Committee

41. Marcus Simon for Delegate

42. Baroody Camps

43. Tinkus Kay’Sur USA

44. Goldfish Swim School

45. Rotary Club of Falls Church

45a. Rotary Club of Baileys Crossroads

46. Dave and Melanie Elliott’s 1947 Dodge Club Coupe

47. Batala Washington

48. Kena Shrine Temple

49. City of Falls Church Public Works Operations Division

50. Falls Church News-Press

51. Cub Scout Pack 657

52. Robert Stilling & Family

53. Fraternidad Embajadores del Folklore

54. Kess Hair & Skincare

55. Just Clowning Around

56. Maha Yoga

57. Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in America

58. Fraternidad Waca Wacas Tolata

59. Enshin Karate/KZMMA

60. Virginia International University

61. Falun Dafa

62. The Kensington Falls Church

63. Tinkus Tiataco USA

