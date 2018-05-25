Local Middle Schools Take 1st at Tech Competition

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) students won first place awards in 20 categories and the school division received the Lynn P. Barrier Outstanding School Division Award at the high school level at the Virginia Technology Student Association (TSA) Technosphere 2018 competition, held in Hampton. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST) also won the Arvid W. Van Dyke Outstanding School Award at the high school level. Students from 14 schools competed in the event.

Local middle schools that took home top prize in the competition include: — Team 1 from Carson Middle School for Geospatial Technology and Team 1 from Kilmer Middle School for Technology Bowl.

