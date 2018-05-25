Marshall Academy Holds Awards Show on May 30

Marshall Academy, a Governor’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Academy, will host its 20th annual Academy Awards celebration on Wednesday, May 30, from 6 – 8 p.m. with a reception following in Marshall High School’s (7731 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) cafeteria. The program will honor academy Students of the Year in all program areas. The celebration will also include the second annual National Technical Honor Society induction, student speakers, and program and co-curricular highlights.

