Students Selected as Civic Representatives

May 25, 2018 1:45 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

THE CITY COUNCIL and the 20 students who will serve as youth representatives. (Photo: Courtesy City of Falls Church)

At Monday’s Falls Church City Council meeting, the Council recognized 20 high school students as youth representatives to City boards, commissions and civic organizations as recommended by the Citizens for a Better City.

Those recognized and sworn in: Amanda Byrne, Raquel Dod, Finn Driggers, Sarah Fong, Kristen Hornbuckle, George Hoak, Evan Jones, Tania Del-Moral, Hien Nguyen, Katherine O’Neill, Sneha Parthasarathy, Kaylee Stillwagoner, David Tarter, Sofia Heartney, Dominik Krotzer, Sameer Miglani, Ella Reithinger, Kathryn Siemer, Elisabeth Snyder and Grace Tarpgaard.

