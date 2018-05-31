Community Nature Art to Debut This Sunday

Six nature-inspired sculptures designed by award-winning artist Marc Robarge and created by scores of Falls Church residents will be unveiled Sunday, June 3, from 4 – 6 p.m. The artwork will be on display through October at Howard E. Herman Stream Valley Park (601 W. Broad St., Falls Church).

Robarge created the hands-on project and taught his volunteer artists to replicate natural wonders, such as leaves, mushrooms, vines and branches, in a variety of mediums. He will give a talk at the park at 4:30 p.m. on opening day, speaking on creativity, collaboration and connecting art to the environment. Admission is free.

This public art project is sponsored by Falls Church Arts with a grant funded by the City of Falls Church through the Arts and Humanities Council of Falls Church.

