THIS ORANGE guardian angel worked this earthly plane for 19 years before getting his wings on Memorial Day this week, the faithful companion and protector of Janine Schollnick Benton of Falls Church. Freddie, more noted for his sweetness than his six toed paws, signed onto his Janine assignment in 1999 and remained ever diligent and comforting.

