Henderson Students Present Science Papers at Longwood

Thirteen Henderson students submitted papers to the Virginia Junior Academy of Science in mid-February. Five papers were accepted in April, and (from left to right) Abigail Agyemang, Alexandra Funk, Katharine Hall, Terah Nguyen, and Emerson Mellon traveled to Longwood University this week to present their scientific results to a panel of judges.

The students participated in lectures, an evening party and enjoyed dining in the university’s dining hall.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments