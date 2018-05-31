Memorial Day Parade Winners Announced

More than 12,000 visitors attended Falls Church’s annual Memorial Day Parade and Festival, which included the Don Beyer Fun Run, children’s activities, food, civic and retail vendors, the parade and more.

Falls Church Community Television (FCCTV) recorded both the Memorial Day Ceremony and parade. Both videos will be available on YouTube soon. The videos will also be broadcast on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, and Verizon channel 35); schedule to be announced.

Congratulations are extended to the 2018 Memorial Day Parade Winners:

Best Marching Band (High School): George C. Marshall “Marching Statesmen”

Best Marching Band (Professional): Batala Washington

Best Marching, Walking Group/Unit: Alma Bolivia

Best Youth Group: McGrath Academy of Irish Dance

Best Float: Goldfish Swim School

Best Classic or Antique Car or Truck: American Lube Service Center

Best Emergency/Fire Vehicle: Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department

Best Military Group: VFW Post 9274

The Recreation and Parks Department thanks the sponsors for their generous support: Beyer Auto Group, Compass Realty, Falls Church News-Press, Galleria Florist, Goldfish Swim School, Gutter Helmet, Homefix Custom Remodeling, Kitchen Saver, Leaf Filter, Passanante’s Home Food Services and T-Mobile.

