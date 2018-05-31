Upcoming Mason Band Booster Activities in F.C.

Falls Church City Band Boosters will partner with Zinga Frozen Yogurt of Falls Church for all upcoming school band concert days this spring. Interested Zinga customers can tell store associates they are with the band on May 30, May 31 and June 5 and Zinga will donate a portion of purchases made from 3 – 9 p.m. to the Band Boosters General Fund which supports student bands at George Mason, Mary Ellen Henderson and Thomas Jefferson schools.

Residents looking to support the band can also witness the Mary Ellen Middle School and George Mason High School Jazz bands performing at Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 West Broad St., Falls Church) on Sunday, June 3 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Attendees can have dinner and listen to music performed by some of the City’s student musicians.

