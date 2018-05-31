Police Release Video, Photos of Suspect in Sexual Battery Incident

UPDATE: City of Falls Church Police have released photos and surveillance video of the suspect involved in the groping incident at The Kensington senior living residence that took place around 10 p.m. last Sunday, May 27. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Ortiz at 703-248-5165 (TTY 711).

Original story:

A woman was groped by a man who followed her into The Kensington senior living residence in Falls Church on Sunday night, police reported today. According to City police, the incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. on May 27 after the suspect followed the victim who entered the business at 700 W. Broad St.

The suspect, who left the scene on foot, is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5’8″ tall with spiky black hair and wearing a striped white, red, and blue shirt with jeans and black shoes. The victim did not report any injuries.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments