The Choir School Performs at St. Patrick’s on June 15
The Choir School at St. Peter’s, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be performing at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (3241 Brush Dr., Falls Church) on June 15 at 7 p.m.
Now in its 25th season, The Choir School is an auditioned community choir dedicated to helping young musicians develop with the help of a world-class music education. This concert will feature music from Monteverdi and Brahms as well as gospel and spiritual selections. Admission is free. For more information, contact catherine_dubas@cox.net.