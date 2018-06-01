F.C. Native Speaks at Harvard Commencement Day

Falls Church native and Harvard Law School graduate student Pete Davis served as one of three orators during the university’s Commencement Day. Davis is an industrious individual who started clubs dedicated to discussing big ideas as well as a small start-up company called “Getaway” that landed him a pitch on the television show “Shark Tank.” Davis’ speech revolved around being an “everyday hero” by doing what needs to be done each day. Davis gave the Graduate English Address.

