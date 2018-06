One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St. #101, Arlington), an independent, neighborhood-oriented bookstore, welcomes a full slate of talented authors during June.

On Sunday June 3 at 3 p.m.: Local author Gia Cribbs celebrates the launch of her new Young Adult book, “The Disappearance of Sloane Sullivan,” about a teenager about to leave the witness protection program when someone from her past re-enters her life.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments