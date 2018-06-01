Tinner Hills Blues Festival Next Weekend

The 25th Annual Tinner Hill Blues Festival, presented by Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation and City of Falls Church takes place Friday, June 8 – 10 all throughout Falls Church.

The festival begins Friday, June 8 from 5 – 10 p.m. with a Blues Block Party at Mad Fox Brewing Co. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church) featuring music by Bobby Thompson & Friends. Tickets are available at thbf2018.eventbrite.com

On Saturday, June 9, the music starts early at the Falls Church Farmers Market with the main event, a day-long blues concert, going from 1 – 8:30 p.m. at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). Tickets are available at thbf2018.eventbrite.com. For the event’s schedule as well as more information, visit tinnerhill.org

In conjunction with the blues festival, Art and Frame of Falls Church (205 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church) is hosting its 7th Annual Blues Festival Juried Arts Exhibition. Prizes will be awarded to the top three artists selected by the juror at the FIRSTfriday of Falls Church reception, June 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. Open to the public. The exhibit runs June 1 – 30.

On Sunday, June 10 (1 – 5:30 p.m.), Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with the Social Justice Committee of Falls Church & Vicinity, presents A Message in the Music. This event will focus on the past, present and future of music with its role and influence in social justice movements around the globe. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) The event will include vendors and food trucks. Family-friendly. Children 12 and under are free with paid adult. Leashed, well-trained dogs are welcome. Admission: $1.00. Free with Saturday’s festival wristband.

