Crime Report: Massage Parlor Operating Without a Permit, Plus a Stolen Chainsaw

The owner of a Falls Church massage parlor was issued multiple summonses for operating without permits at its location on Little Falls St., according to the latest City crime report issued today. The Green Spa Massage was cited for multiple violations including no massage therapist permit, operating a massage establishment without a permit and allowing a message without a permit.

In other crime, a statue was knocked over and broken and a sign was defaced at St. James Church, a chainsaw was stolen from the bed of a pick-up truck at Harris Teeter and packages were stolen from a doorstep on Jennifer Lane.

City of Falls Church Crime: May 28 – June 3, 2018

Hit and Run, 6751 Wilson Blvd (Good Fortune Supermarket), May 28, between noon and 2 PM an unoccupied vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Drug Violations, 100 blk Little Falls St, May 28, 10:47 PM, a female, 20, of Somers Point, NJ and a female, 18, of Absecon, NJ, were issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana.

Massage Violations, 140 Little Falls St #103 (Green Spa Massage), May 30, 12:08 PM, a male, 48, of Burke, VA, was issued summonses for No Massage Therapist Permit, Operate Massage Establishment without Permit, Allow a Massage without a Permit.

Larceny from Building, 1000 blk Jennifer Ln, between May 16, 1:30 PM and May 29, 3:11 PM, packages were stolen from a door step.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #24 (Le Billiards), May 29, 8:34 PM, a male, 54, of Ashburn, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Destruction of Property, 905 Park Ave (St. James Catholic Church), sometime between May 28 and 29, a statue was knocked over and broken and a sign was defaced.

Hit and Run, 6795 Wilson Blvd (Eden Center), May 31, between 3:30 and 4:15 PM, aparked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny from Vehicle, 301 W Broad St (Harris Teeter parking lot), June 1, between 8 and 8:30 AM, a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from the back of a pick-up truck.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Café Le Mirage), June 3, 12:03 AM, a male, 40, of Laurel, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, June 3, 1:07 PM, a male, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

OTHER

May 30, 10:27 AM, a female, 23, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested by Fairfax PD on a Capias from Falls Church. Underlying charge was driving suspended.

May 31, 2:21 PM, a male, 68, of no fixed address, was arrested by Fairfax County Sheriff’s office on a Capias from Falls Church. Underlying charge was Assault and Batter.

