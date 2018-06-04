Local 1st Grader Selected as National Finalist in Doodle 4 Google Competition

Pine Spring Elementary 1st grader Sarah Gomez-Lane has been named one of five finalists in the national Doodle 4 Google competition. Drawing for this year’s theme, “What Inspires Me,” Gomez-Lane’s “Dino Doodle” was originally selected as one of the finalists for her K – 3rd Grade age group on May 3. After another round of public voting from May 7- 18, Gomez-Lane was selected by voters as the top drawing from her age group.

“The things on my Doodle are my favorite dinosaurs. Dinosaurs inspire me to study more to be a paleontologist. The shovel is for my future job!” Gomez-Lane said along with her submission.

Now in its 10th year, the Doodle 4 Google competition takes artistic submissions from students across all 53 states and territories. This year’s competition received over 180,000 submissions. All the national finalists will receive a Pixelbook computer, a $5,000 college scholarship and a trip to Google’s headquarters in California to celebrate with the other finalists and meet the Doodle Team.

Final results of the competition will be announced on June 18.

