Bailey’s X-Roads Rotarians Dedicates Space to Heroes

THE BAILEY’S CROSSROADS ROTARY CLUB was out in force at the Falls Church Memorial Day Parade. At around 6:30 a.m., rotarians Dave Mercer, Don Wellen, Harry Henderson, Pat Borowski and Dave Borowski began to set up the club’s “Rotary Flags for Heroes” display outside Falls Church’s City Hall. The crew planted 42 flags. Club members donated $25 to plant a flag honoring their hero. Heroes could be service members, veterans, first responders or anyone they consider to be heroic.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments