‘Dear Editor’ Contest Announces Winners

This year’s “Dear Editor” contest winners have been announced ahead of the Tinner Hill Festival, where their letters are a feature of the June 10 Social Justice event. The contest began in 1997 to honor Dr. Edwin B. Henderson who was a prolific letter writer around the causes of social injustice and race relations during segregation in the United States.

Congratulations go to Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School teacher Axelle Amos who was awarded the Cay Wiant Teacher’s Award for submitting over 20 strong student submissions. She was joined by the middle school student winners Chloe Calabresi (1st place), Patrick McDonald (2nd place) and Elizabeth Creed (3rd place.)

The winners in the high school category are Evan Langford (1st place), Julie Connelly (2nd place) and Chelsea Lang (3rd place).

On Sunday, June 10, poster-sized versions of the letters will be on display at the Social Justice event.

