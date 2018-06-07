Pop Group Potomac Fever to Perform at Holy Trinity

Potomac Fever, a 15-voice close-harmony pop group, will appear in concert in Falls Church on Saturday, June 23 beginning at 7 p.m.

The event is part of Concerts at Holy Trinity, a concert series at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, (3022 Woodlawn Avenue, Falls Church).

Potomac Fever is an outreach ensemble of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington and will perform a program of a cappella pop music lasting one hour.

Past appearances by the ensemble include Wolf Trap, The White House, the Lincoln Theatre and on WJLA-TV’s Good Morning Washington. Admission to the concert is free. For more information, visit holytrinityfallschurch.org or facebook.com/HolyTrinityFallsChurch or contact 703-532-6617 or office@holytrinityfallschurch.org with any questions.

