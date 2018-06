2 GAY PRIDE MONTH celebrations on the fringes of Falls Church were held last weekend, the second annual Rainbow Democrats Extravaganza at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Crystal City and (above) the first annual Reston Pride at the Unitarian Universalist Church fellowship hall where over 1,000 attended and drag icon Mama Celeste (right) ruled as the mistress of ceremonies.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments