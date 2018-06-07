Senior-Focused Nonprofit Wins Statewide Award

The Commonwealth Council on Aging presented its top Best Practices Award to Rebuilding Together Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church for demonstrating the effectiveness of simple, low-cost repairs to correct health and safety hazards in low-income seniors’ homes. Dr. Richard Lindsay, Chair of the Council on Aging Best Practices Committee, presented this competitive award, which comes with a $5,000 prize funded by Dominion Energy.

Rebuilding Together (RT) Arlington/Fairfax/Falls Church is a nonprofit organization that makes critical home repairs at no charge to low-income homeowners.

Its new delivery system called Rebuilding Together Express focuses on small teams of skilled volunteers making targeted repairs to help seniors age in place. Seventy-five RT Express projects delivered over the past two years by teams of up to five skilled volunteers corrected 93 percent of fall hazards and 90 percent of all hazards through half-day projects – at a cost of about $500 per home for materials.

Residents are encouraged to contact Patti Klein, Executive Director, for additional information at 571-933-6429 or pattik@rebuildingtogether-aff.org.

