Spring Hill Students Excel at WordMasters Challenge

Two teams representing Spring Hill Elementary School recently earned highest honors in the 2017-18 WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 150,000 students annually. The third grade team scored an impressive 195 points out of a possible 200 in the last of three meets this year, placing first in the nation. In addition, the sixth grade team scored 193 in the recent meet to place second nationwide. The third graders also placed first nationally in the overall competition with a cumulative score of 577 points out of a possible 600.

