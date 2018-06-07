More Upcoming Events at One More Page Books

One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) is continuing to host events open to the public.

The store will host the Belles and Brujas tour with Dhonielle Clayton, Zoraida Cordova and Sarah Nicole Lemon. Writing, magic, mountains and more will be discussed on Thursday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 9 at 11 a.m., One More Page Books will welcome local author Michelle Neyland to discuss her new book, “A Nursing Love Poem,” capturing universal moments from birth to toddlerhood.

On Sunday, June 10 at 2 p.m., the store will hold a Young Adult Panel with Carrie DiRisio (“Brooding YA Hero: Becoming a Main Characters (Almost) as Awesome as Me”) in conversation with local author Lindsay Smith (“Web of Frost”). DiRisio is best known for skewering the popular tropes surrounding male main characters in YA novels.

