1st Stage Premieres Local Playwright’s Production

In the upcoming production titled “Swimming with Whales” Owen, a typically urban 15-year-old boy, and his fisherman father clash until an unlikely and healing communion with an injured whale awakens in Owen a forgotten boyhood and connection with the sea.

Bob Bartlett, the Washington, D.C. based playwright behind the production has previously had his works performed at the Kennedy Center and is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. He is also a member of The Welders, a D.C. based playwrights collective.

“Swimming with Whales” will play at 1st Stage Theatre (1524 Spring Hill Rd., McLean) from May 31 – June 24 with tickets ranging from $15-33. For more information, visit 1ststagetheatre.org.

