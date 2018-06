CELEBRATING THE 7th Annual Blues Festival Juried Arts Exhibition (from left to right) artist John Maier, City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, Executive Director of Tinner Hill Nikki Henderson with her granddaughter, artist Irene Chambers, History Program Director of Tinner Hill Ed Henderson, artists Dave Curtis, Carolyn Jackson Sahni, Peter Corbino and Susan Blaik. The exhibit will be up for the month of June.

