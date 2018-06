Old Dominion Chrysanthemum Society will host a Q & A discussion this Sunday following a presentation on the “Preventive Measures for Coping with Common Garden Pests and Diseases.” Nikki Norton, Merrifield Garden Center’s Plant Specialist and Master of Horticulture will host the event beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Falls Church Community Center. (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). For more information, call Jim Dunne at 703-560-8776.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments