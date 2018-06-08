Longfellow Duo Takes 1st In Science Olympiad

Longfellow Middle School’s Science Olympiad team represented Virginia in the Science Olympiad National Tournament, finishing 10th among 60 of the nation’s best teams. Seven of the 15 core team members earned medals including a first place National Championship Medal in Dynamic Planet for Evan Guo and Mikhail Mints, who also took a fifth place in Meteorology. Medals were awarded to: third place in Solar System to Mints and Gabriel Witkop; third place in Write It Do It to Elaine Li and Manda Xie; fourth place in Crime Busters to Grace Guan and Ethan Hu and fourth place in Optics to Hu and Li.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments