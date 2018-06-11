You are here: Home » News » Northside Social Officially Opens in F.C.

Northside Social Officially Opens in F.C.

June 11, 2018 2:35 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

FINALLY, Northside Social Falls Church is open for business, with City staff and key members of the Liberty Tavern Group all smiles for the big moment. (Photo: News-Press)

Northside Social of Falls Church has opened at last today, with the coffee shop and restaurant’s public opening made official at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter cracked a few jokes about the establishment’s delayed opening – which had been pushed back from last fall to this April to finally cutting the ribbon on the door step of summer – due to a mix of construction challenges, a shrewd hiring process and wanting to get Liberty Tavern Group’s other Falls Church restaurant, Liberty Barbecue, on track before opening a second storefront.

The business itself will offer a menu similar to its Clarendon location, but a basement that allows for a commercial-sized bakery and chef Matt Hill’s creative inklings will provide new lunch and dinner options.

