Northside Social Officially Opens in F.C.

Northside Social of Falls Church has opened at last today, with the coffee shop and restaurant’s public opening made official at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter cracked a few jokes about the establishment’s delayed opening – which had been pushed back from last fall to this April to finally cutting the ribbon on the door step of summer – due to a mix of construction challenges, a shrewd hiring process and wanting to get Liberty Tavern Group’s other Falls Church restaurant, Liberty Barbecue, on track before opening a second storefront.

The business itself will offer a menu similar to its Clarendon location, but a basement that allows for a commercial-sized bakery and chef Matt Hill’s creative inklings will provide new lunch and dinner options.

