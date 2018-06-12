Crime Report: Art Destruction at Howard E. Herman Park & Laundry Detergent Theft

There has been a spree of property destruction at Howard E. Herman park, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report issued this week. The first incident, police report, was on May 30 when pieces of art were destroyed at the park sometime between 4 and 5:30 p.m. The destruction continued last Sunday when wooden sculptures were damaged at the park between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m and then, last Wednesday, police report more pieces of art at the park were destroyed.

In other crime, laundry detergent theft was a highlight, occurring not once, but twice in the latest repor. Police report that last Monday morning, a man stole both diapers and laundry detergent from CVS and then on Thursday morning, a a man was caught swiping three bottles of Tide from Target.

In hit and runs, another five incidents were reported as well.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 4 – 10, 2018

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd #16 (Café Le Mirage), June 4, 01:39 AM, a male, 36, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 134 W Broad St (CVS), June 4, 8:30 AM, unknown suspect stole diapers and laundry detergent. Suspect described as a black male, average build, slight beard, wearing khaki pants, neon work vest, white tennis shoes, a gray jacket, black hat and a green back pack.

Destruction of Property, 499 Rollins St (Howard E. Herman Park), June 3, between 4:30 and 5:30 PM, unknown suspect damaged wooden sculptures.

Destruction of Property, 499 Rollins St (Howard E. Herman Park), victim reported that pieces of art were destroyed on May 30, between 4 and 5:30 PM.

Drug/Liquor Law Violations, 500 blk W Broad St, June 4, 4:48 PM, a male, 26, of the City of Falls Church, was issued a summons for Driving with an Open Container of Alcohol and a male, 26, of the City of Falls Church was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 100 blk W Broad St, June 4, between 4:38 and 6 PM an unoccupied vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 100 blk W George Mason Rd, June 4, 11:20 PM, a female, 49, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Hit and Run, 6763-R1 Wilson Blvd (Planet Fitness), between 5 PM, June 5 and 1 AM, June 6, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 500 S Washington St (Target), June 7, 8:50 AM, a male, 32, of Lanham, MD, was issued a summons for Petit Larceny for taking 3 bottles of Tide without paying.

Destruction of Property, 499 Rollins St (Howard E. Herman Park), June 6, pieces of art were destroyed.

Drug Violations, 400 blk S Maple Ave, June 9, 1:49 AM, a female, 22, of Falls Church and a male, 21, of Silver Spring, MD, were issued summonses for Possession of Marijuana.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk W Broad St, June 9, 2:47 PM, a vehicle exiting a parking lot backed into another vehicle and left the scene.

Hit and Run, 7124 Leesburg Pike (George Mason High School parking lot), June 9, between 2:10 and 3:45 PM, a vehicle struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.

Hit and Run, 300 Park Ave (City Hall parking lot), June 9, between 1:50 and 4 PM, a vehicle struck a parked vehicle and left the scene.

Larceny-Shoplifting, 167 Hillwood Ave, June 10, 5:08 PM, unknown suspect took two 1 liter bottles of Hennessy. Last seen leaving in a green 2 door Ford.

