GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S boys tennis team made good on their head coach Rafael Diokno’s inkling at the beginning of the year that this would be the team to break the five-year state title drought. The Mustangs did just that with a 5-1 win over John Battle High School, now totaling 17 state titles for the Mason boys program.

