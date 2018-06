THE TINNER HILL Blues Festival went off with out a hitch last weekend. Even with some ominous gray clouds hanging overhead, locals flocked to Cherry Hill Park for a weekend full of rhythm and blues from artists such as Vanessa Collier, Jarekus Singleton and the Bushmasters who played alongside Gary Brown. Civil rights activists, local historians and grassroots musicians all came out of the 25th installment of the festival this year.

