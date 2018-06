Falls Church-based developer Todd Hitt is scheduled to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Small Business Committee Thursday at 10 a.m. to testify on the national labor shortage crisis and what steps can be taken to solve it. Hitt has written commentaries on the topic since last October that have appeared in The Washington Post and The Hill, including on why there is trouble rebuilding Houston after Hurricane Maria.

