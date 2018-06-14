Pride Month Recognized by City Council

LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH was recognized by the Falls Church City Council (background) at its meeting Monday, stating the City “remains committed to treating all people with fairness and respect and to creating a community where everyone can live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred based on gender identity or sexual orientation.” Receiving the proclamation was the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton, a gay activist from before the Stonewall Riots and author of a best-selling book on the movement, “Extraordinary Hearts.”

