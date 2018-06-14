Vietnam Veterans Meeting Set for June 21

The Vietnam Veterans of America June 21 membership meeting speaker will be Bonnie Carroll, founder and president of The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). The organization offers compassionate care to those grieving the loss of a loved one who died while serving in the Armed Forces or as a result of their own service. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24/7 through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones. TAPS has assisted more than 75,000 surviving families, casualty officers and caregivers.

A new meeting feature is to learn about Vietnam unit locations in the book, “In Honor and Memory” which lists and describes U.S. and Allied military installations in South Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Interested attendees are encouraged to come early for a meal and to meet fellow Vietnam Veteran’s of America members. Spouses and guests are welcome. “Fall In” for the June 21 meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the new meeting location, the Amphora Restaurant (377 Maple Ave W., Vienna).

