Del. Simon, City Council Honor Long-Term Police Officers

DELEGATE MARCUS SIMON (front, second from left) presented special commendations from the Virginia General Assembly at the F.C. City Council meeting Monday night to honor long-term City of F.C. Police Department employees, including (left to right) Major Richard Campbell for 35 years of service, Crossing guard Janet Haines for 51 years of service and Police officer Alan Freed for 33 years of service. The City Council is standing behind them.

