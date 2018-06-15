Education Foundation Raised Nearly $30K for F.C. Schools

The Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) awarded almost $30K in Advanced Teacher Training Awards to Falls Church City Public Schools staff in this school year.

This training supports staff at all five FCCPS schools from preschool to high school, and the central office.

The funds come from FCEF events and account for advanced training not covered by the FCCPS budget.

Topics include advanced math and tech, speech/language training, hybrid learning, adaptive schools and more.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments