F.C. Wins $15.7 Million Transportation Grant for West End Development

The City of Falls Church announced Friday morning that the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) has awarded $15.7 million in grant funding for the West Falls Church Transportation Project. The project includes the installation or replacement and synchronization of four traffic signals and crosswalks (including a HAWK (high-tensity activated crosswalk) pedestrian signal on Haycock Road); widening existing sidewalks; relocating and undergrounding utilities; and installing lighting and trees along Haycock Road and Route 7.

City officials say the project will reduce congestion by implementing infrastructure for multiple modes of transportation and will improve regional transportation connections due to its location adjacent the West Falls Church Metro Station, the Route 7 corridor, the W&OD Trail and I-66. And, it will help with economic growth, safety, and the development of a new high school at the West Falls Church site, according to City Hall.

“This is an important project, and the City appreciates the support of the NVTA,” said Falls Church City Council member David Snyder. “We especially appreciate the many community members who spoke up in favor of the funding through letters, emails, and speaking at meetings.

The timing of project design and construction will be coordinated with the Campus Redevelopment Project. Similar to other grant applications, City staff expects that design would begin in fiscal year 2021. This timing aligns with the latest project milestones for commercial redevelopment on the joint campus area.

